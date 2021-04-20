Learner Reviews & Feedback for Visual Communication through zines using Scribus & Issuu.com by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Scribus to create a short digital zine. Scribus v 1.4.8 is a desktop publishing software which is currently providing a valid Open Source alternative to the mainstream desktop publishing software, such as Indesign. It is a valuable option for those who want to broaden their software knowledge and train their skillset in terms of editorial production practising with this free tool available to be downloaded to any desktop. Digital zines are the current evolution of traditional zines, both recognised as powerful tools of Visual Communication. Originally born as a form of self-expression, zines are characterised by small-circulation and self-publishing, peculiarities that give traditional zines a distinctive “Lo-Fi” aesthetic. Their contents can be original or appropriated texts and images. Zines aim to divulge art, cultural or social issues, abstract concepts or in the case of “fanzines” to talk about specific phenomena of which the authors are enthusiasts. Having a wider circulation due to the fact that they can be printed or shared online, Digital zines nowadays keep the purposes of traditional ones plus they are largely used as digital portfolios for practitioners or companies, event and product catalogues, instructional or educational manuals, marketing and editorial material. As a starting point to explore the potentialities of digital zines, the learners can become familiar with this form of Visual Communication, in order to reach a broader public to whom they share their contents....
By ABHISHEK P
Apr 20, 2021
Thank you so much for this excellent course ! It's very helpful