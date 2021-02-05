Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Wordcloud using NLP and TF-IDF in Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a professional looking wordcloud from a text dataset in Python. You will use an open source dataset containing Christmas recipes and will create a wordcloud of the most important ingredients used in these recipes. I will teach you how load a JSON dataset, clean the dataset by removing encodings and unwanted characters, and lemmatize your dataset. I will also teach you how to calculate TF-IDF weights of words in your dataset and use these weights to create a wordcloud. You will create a ready-to-use Jupyter notebook for creating a wordcloud on any text dataset.
Lemmatization is a process of removing inflectional endings only and to return the base or dictionary form of a word, which is known as the lemma. TF-IDF stands for term frequency-inverse document frequency. TF-IDF gives a weight to each word which tells how important that term is. Using both lemmatization and TF-IDF, one can find the important words in the text dataset and use these important words to create the wordcloud. For example, these datasets could be customer complaints and the business can focus on the important issues that the customers are facing. Wordcloud is a powerful resource which can be used in reports and presentations.
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Creating a Wordcloud using NLP and TF-IDF in Python
By Christian L
•
Feb 5, 2021
Very good course with excellent progression and explanations! I did not like the environment used here vs. normal videos and CoLab environment like other courses