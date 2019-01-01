Learner Reviews & Feedback for Working with Big Data by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will set up an environment for Big Data Development using Visual Studio Code, MongoDB and Apache Spark. You will then use the environment to process a large dataset from NOAA showing hourly precipitation rates for a ten year period from the state of Wisconsin.
MongoDB is a widely used NoSQL database well suited for very large datasets or Big Data. It is highly scalable and adaptable as well. Apache Spark is used for efficient in-memory processing of Big Data....