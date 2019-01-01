Chevron Left
In this project, we will look at how to work with the AWS S3, which is Amazon’s File Storage System, programmatically using AWS’s SDK in Python, boto3. We will first look at how to create and modify AWS S3 Buckets using boto3. We will then look at how to create an S3 Bucket, how to download and upload different types of files to S3. We will then look at how to use Multi-part Transfer to upload large files. We will then move on to how to create Pre-signed URLS to provide temporary Access to users. We will then learn how to configure bucket policies. And finally look at how to setup CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) which enables client web applications to access our S3 bucket. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
