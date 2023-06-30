Are you looking to start a career developing software that runs on AWS? Or are you a trying to understand more about how developing applications with AWS benefits developers? Join us for the three-course Building Serverless Applications on AWS series.
You will put yourself in the shoes of a newly hired consultant software engineer, moving from project to project. This three-course series progresses through your first few weeks at a software consultancy, and gets you building serverless architectures on AWS.
Applied Learning Project
- Describe how to integrate an application with AWS APIs using the SDK - Describe how to authenticate and authorize requests to AWS APIs - Use Amazon API Gateway to host, authenticate and authorize your own APIs. - Store application data in Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon S3. - Describe the types of data best suited to storage services Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon S3.