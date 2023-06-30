Amazon Web Services
Developing Applications on AWS Specialization
Developing Applications on AWS Specialization

Start a career in developing software on AWS

Morgan Willis
Russell Sayers
Integrating AWS with the SDK

Category: Identity Management (IDM)
Category: Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2)
Category: amazon s3
Category: Software Development Kit (SDK)
Category: AWS Lambda

Serverless Architectures on AWS

Category: AWS CloudFormation
Category: Event-driven architectures
Category: AWS Cognito
Category: Amazon EventBridge
Category: Amazon SNS

Hands-on with AWS: Software Development Practices

Category: Continuous Integration
Category: AWS CodeDeploy
Category: Continous Delivery
Category: codecommit
Category: source control

