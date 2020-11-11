Amazon Web Services Logo

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs. Coursera and AWS have been partners since 2017 providing learners and enterprises globally, the skills they need to succeed. Coursera builds on AWS servers to scale with student demand with confidence around capacity and elasticity and in partnership with AWS. In 2019, Coursera achieved Advanced Tier Partner status and further extended the partnership with AWS Educate, AWS EdStart and AWS Academy collaborations. Coursera's been able to make cloud skills more accessible with 8 AWS courses on the Coursera platform featuring top subject matter experts and the portfolio continues to grow. To learn more about AWS, visit https://aws.amazon.com.

Courses and Specializations

AWS Fundamentals
AWS Fundamentals Specialization

Available now

DevOps on AWS
DevOps on AWS Specialization

Available now

Modern Application Development with .NET on AWS
Modern Application Development with .NET on AWS Specialization

Available now

Modern Application Development with Java on AWS
Modern Application Development with Java on AWS Specialization

Available now

Modern Application Development with Node.js on AWS
Modern Application Development with Node.js on AWS Specialization

Available now

Modern Application Development with Python on AWS
Modern Application Development with Python on AWS Specialization

Available now

Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud
Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization

Available now

Adam Becker

Adam Becker

Technical Trainer
Training and Certification
Blaine Sundrud

Blaine Sundrud

Senior Technical Trainer
AWS Training and Certification
Bobbie Atristain

Bobbie Atristain

Technical Trainer
Training and Certification
Chris Fregly

Chris Fregly

Instructor
Principal Engineer, AI and Machine Learning @ Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Hong Pham

Hong Pham

Solutions Architect
Jonathan Dion

Jonathan Dion

Senior Technical Trainer
Training and Certification
Michael Chan

Michael Chan

Senior Developer Advocate
Morgan Willis

Morgan Willis

Senior Cloud Technologist
AWS Training & Certification
Neel Mitra

Neel Mitra

Principal Solutions Architect - IoT
Training and Certification
Rafael Lopes

Rafael Lopes

Senior Cloud Technologist
AWS Training & Certification
Rudy Chetty

Rudy Chetty

Senior Solutions Architect
Russell Sayers

Russell Sayers

Senior Cloud Technologist
Seph Robinson

Seph Robinson

Cloud Technologist
AWS Training and Certification
Shelbee Eigenbrode

Shelbee Eigenbrode

Instructor
Principal Solutions Architect, AI and Machine Learning, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Wes Gruver

Wes Gruver

Senior Technical Trainer
Training and Certification
