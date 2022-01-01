- investissement à impact
- Impact Investing
- Project
- Entrepreneurship
- Investment
- Finance
L'investissement à impact, la finance qui change le monde Specialization
Devenez acteur de l'investissement à impact !. Stratégies et outils de l'investissement à impact pour entrepreneurs et investisseurs
Avec le capstone project, vous aurez l'opportunité de travailler sur le financement d'un projet de développement d'une entreprise à impact, en 5 étapes :
- choisir une entreprise à impact (social et/ou environnemental) et imaginer son projet de développement
- identifier le besoin de financement du projet
- identifier le ou les financeurs adaptés au besoin de financement
- élaborer un pitch à l'attention d'un comité d'investissement
- analyser l'opportunité d'utiliser le mécanisme du contrat à impact social
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
L'investissement à impact : les fondamentaux
Ce premier MOOC vise à poser une définition claire de l'investissement à impact, à vous présenter les acteurs de son écosystème et les différents instruments financiers disponibles.
L'investissement à impact : lever ou investir des fonds
Comment se déroule concrètement une levée de fonds, de la rencontre entre investisseur et entrepreneur, jusqu'au maintien d'une bonne relation entre ces parties prenantes, tout en passant par les étapes de la due diligence et de la contractualisation ? Pour un entrepreneur comme pour un investisseur, quelles sont les clés pour mener ce processus d'investissement dans les meilleures conditions possibles ?
L'investissement à impact : les nouvelles frontières
Dans ce 3e MOOC, nous allons explorer les nouvelles frontières de l’investissement à impact, autrement dit les perspectives d’évolution de ce secteur en fort développement : ses nouvelles tendances, ses innovations, ses prochains horizons.
Financer un projet à impact
Félicitations pour votre implication dans ce parcours sur l'investissement à impact !
ESSEC Business School
For over a century, ESSEC has been developing a state-of-the-art educational program that gives the individual pride of place in its learning model, promoting the values of freedom, openness, innovation and responsibility. Preparing future managers to reconcile personal interests with collective responsibility, giving consideration to the common good in their decision-making, and weighing economic challenges against the social costs are some of the objectives ESSEC has set for itself. Its ultimate goal? To create a global world that has meaning for us all.
