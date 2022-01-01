About this Specialization

Il est plus que jamais nécessaire de réconcilier la finance avec la société et l'environnement au travers de nouvelles pratiques. En finançant les entreprises à impact via l'investissement à impact, la finance révèle un véritable potentiel de transformation social et environnemental. Ce que nous vous proposons avec cette série de 3 MOOC ? Acquérir les outils stratégiques et financiers pour changer le monde ! 1er MOOC, Les fondamentaux : éléments de définition et de contexte pour identifier les différents acteurs de l’investissement à impact et commencer à découvrir les instruments financiers spécifiques 2e MOOC, Lever ou investir des fonds : immersion dans le processus concret d’une levée de fonds, compréhension des repères opérationnels à maitriser pour entrepreneur comme pour investisseur 3e MOOC, Les nouvelles frontières : perspectives et leviers de développement de l'investissement à impact, sur les dispositifs de paiement aux résultats et sur les défis spécifiques aux pays du Sud Enfin, le capstone project, Financer un projet à impact, pour mettre en œuvre vos acquis A la fin de cette spécialisation, vous pourrez : Si vous êtes étudiant ou déjà financeur, orienter votre parcours professionnel dans l'investissement à impact Si vous êtes entrepreneur à impact, préparer une levée de fonds Si vous êtes consultant ou acteur de l’écosystème, accompagner les levées de fonds des entrepreneurs à impact Bon voyage au cœur de ce sujet passionnant !
