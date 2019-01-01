Value and Individual Decision Making
Available now
Financial Markets and Instruments
Available now
Creating a Social Business
Available now
Value and Business Decision Making
Available now
Risk, Return and Valuation
Available now
Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru, established in 2016, is an Indian affiliate of Yunus Social Business (YSB), which is a venture fund co-founded by Professor Muhammad Yunus (Nobel Peace Laureate 2006). At YSB, we believe in harnessing the power of social business to achieve a world of three zeroes - Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment, and Zero net carbon emissions
Value and Individual Decision Making
Available now
Financial Markets and Instruments
Available now
Creating a Social Business
Available now
Value and Business Decision Making
Available now
Risk, Return and Valuation
Available now