Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru, established in 2016, is an Indian affiliate of Yunus Social Business (YSB), which is a venture fund co-founded by Professor Muhammad Yunus (Nobel Peace Laureate 2006). At YSB, we believe in harnessing the power of social business to achieve a world of three zeroes - Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment, and Zero net carbon emissions

Courses and Specializations

Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business
Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business Specialization

Gautam Kaul

Suresh K. Krishna

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
www.yunussb.com
