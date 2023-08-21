What Is Binary Code?

Learn what binary code is, how it works, and the role it plays in the digital communication processes.
Binary code is the most basic form of computer code, consisting of two numbers: 0 and 1. These numbers form the basic layer of all computing systems and are the primary language of digital technologies. Binary code uses combinations of these two numbers to represent numbers, letters, or other types of information.
Binary code represents information in a format that computers or other electronic devices can understand, interpret, and use. Devices typically organize the code into segments called “bits” or “bytes.” Bits are single digits, either 1s or 0s. Because one bit is very small and impractical for use, computers group them into bytes, which are eight-bit units.
An eight-bit byte is generally considered the basic computing unit, so you may see multiples of eight, such as 16, 32, or 64, more frequently in computing literature. Each eight-bit byte represents a piece of information that the computer uses to build information segments like letters or colors, combining to form larger pieces of information.
Computers rely on binary code in many everyday digital operations. Central processing units, also called CPUs, use binary to execute logical and arithmetic operations. When a computer sends information, it usually encodes that information into binary format, decoding it back into its original format after transmission. It’s a fundamental principle of digital communication.
Here are five examples of how computers use binary code for operations.
For example, when a sum is calculated, the calculator transforms the numbers into binary and then converts the result back into a decimal number format.
Compression algorithms use binary to represent data in more compact formats. This transformation reduces the storage space, enabling more efficient data management.
Cryptographic algorithms employ binary code to carry out operations like encryption and decryption. Doing so helps to protect data and secure its transmission and storage.
Digital clocks can use binary settings to control LED lights and keep track of time. Separate binary counters add seconds, minutes, and hours to ensure the clock displays the correct time.
During audio or video processing, streams of binary data make up the media files. Computers then decode and transform these streams back into analog signals for playback.
