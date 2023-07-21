Business Intelligence Engineer: 2024 Career + Salary Guide

Learn about top employers, key responsibilities, and average salaries for business intelligence engineers.
Business intelligence, or BI, refers to the technology and strategies used to manage and analyze data in an organization. Often, enterprise-level companies use to gain actionable insights and guide decision-making. Here are a few key elements of BI:
Business analytics. Business analytics is the investigative analysis of an organization's past performance and data. The goal is to inform business decisions, improve business processes, and solve problems iteratively.
Data mining. Data mining is the process of analyzing large amounts of raw data to identify patterns and extract meaningful insights.
Data visualization. Data visualization is the process of representing data through graphics or other visual aids. The goal is to make data-driven insights easy to understand and communicate. Examples of data visualization tools include dashboards, graphs, and maps.
Read more: Business Intelligence vs. Business Analytics: What's the Difference?
BI engineering is the design, maintenance, and management of business intelligence tools and systems. It involves process evaluation, data visualization, cross-departmental collaboration, and effective communication with stakeholders to meet business requirements. The goal is to improve efficiency in all business processes dealing with data.
A business intelligence engineer, or BI engineer, manages the processes and systems in a company relating to data collection and analysis. They often train other organization members on effectively using BI tools or data visualization software.
The following sample job description is comprised of responsibilities and qualifications from business intelligence engineer job postings across Google, Glassdoor, and Indeed:
Job Title: Business Intelligence Engineer
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or a combination of equivalent experience and qualifications
Working knowledge of SQL (ability to write SQL queries and reports)
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Demonstrated technical experience in data mining and data analytics
Experience working with databases, ETL (extract, transform, load) pipelines, and data pipelines
Excellent data interpretation and management skills
Responsibilities:
Designing and managing the BI tools and applications environment
Developing ETL pipelines for production
Coding, testing, and documenting data systems and processes
Create and maintain development documentation and reusable test cases
Create proofs of concept
Train other data analytics team members on best practices and protocols
According to Glassdoor, the average total yearly pay for business intelligence engineers in the US is $130,697 as of February 2024 [1]. This figure includes an average base salary of $111,315 and a reported additional yearly pay of $19,382. Additional pay may include bonuses, profit sharing, or commissions.
Your earning potential as a BI engineer depends on several factors, including experience, location, industry, and employer.
You can use the following step-by-step instructions to create a road map of your journey to becoming a business intelligence engineer.
Sixty-nine percent of business intelligence engineers have a bachelor's degree, 23 percent have a master's, and 5 percent have an associate degree [2], according to Zippia. Common areas of study include computer science, business, and information technology (IT). Employers may also accept candidates with equivalent experience, certifications, or alternative credentials.
In recent years, companies have increasingly used skills based hiring to prioritize candidates' abilities over their education, experience, or connections.
Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate: In this self-paced, beginner-friendly program, you'll learn essential BI skills like data aggregation and analysis, data ethics, and SQL. Upon completion, you'll earn a professional certificate from an industry leader in technology for your resume.
BI Foundations with SQL, ETL, and Data Warehousing by IBM. This flexible, beginner-level program covers foundational skills like relational database management, SQL, Apache Kafka, data pipelines, and cloud databases. Upon completion, you'll earn a shareable certificate from IBM for your resume.
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence from the University of Colorado Boulder. This university-led program covers fundamental business intelligence skills like database design, ETL, data integration, and data visualization. Upon completion, you'll earn a shareable certificate from the University of Colorado for your resume.
Google Business Intelligence Professional Certificate: If you already have a strong foundation in data analytics, consider this Professional Certificate to continue progressing in your career. You’ll practice data modeling and ETL processes, explore the role of BI in an organization, and learn the skills to qualify for job roles such as business intelligence engineer.
When preparing for any role, it's important to research the job market to identify in-demand skills and compare employers. You can use the section below to explore some top companies listing business intelligence engineer jobs on Glassdoor, as of February 2024. These companies have over 10,000 employees, are rated 4 out of 5 or higher, and span different industries.
*Note: Employee ratings are measured on a scale of one to five stars. They are calculated based on six categories: culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, senior management, compensation and benefits, and career opportunities.
Industry: internet and web services
Rating: 4.4
Industry: enterprise software and network solutions
Rating: 4.3
Industry: computer hardware development
Rating: 4.3
Industry: computer hardware development
Rating: 4.2
Industry: religious institutions
Rating: 4.5
Industry: computer hardware development
Rating: 4.4
Industry: business consulting
Rating: 4.0
Industry: banking and lending
Rating: 4.0
Industry: online job recruitment services
Rating: 4.1
Industry: food and beverage manufacturing
Rating: 4.0
Industry: biotech and pharmaceuticals
Rating: 4.2
Building a strong resume is a critical part of the career transitioning process. Keep in mind that employers often use applicant tracking systems or ATS to screen candidates. These systems use filters to identify keywords and make it easier to process large volumes of applications quickly. If your language matches the keywords used by employers, your resume is more likely to be seen.
Read more: Resume Keywords: How to Find the Right Words to Beat the ATS
Are you ready to start preparing for a business intelligence engineer role? Start today by enrolling in the beginner-friendly online Data Analytics Professional Certificate led by Google. You'll gain key data analytics skills and earn a Professional Certificate to elevate your resume for your upcoming job search. More advanced learners may consider the Google Business Intelligence Professional Certificate.
Glassdoor. “Business intelligence engineer overview https://www.glassdoor.com/Career/business-intelligence-engineer-career_KO0,30.htm.” Accessed February 13, 2024.
Zippia. “Business Intelligence Developer Education Requirements, https://www.zippia.com/business-intelligence-developer-jobs/education/.” Accessed February 13, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.