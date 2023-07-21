Business Intelligence Engineer: 2024 Career + Salary Guide

Business intelligence, or BI, refers to the technology and strategies used to manage and analyze data in an organization. Often, enterprise-level companies use to gain actionable insights and guide decision-making. Here are a few key elements of BI:

  • Business analytics. Business analytics is the investigative analysis of an organization's past performance and data. The goal is to inform business decisions, improve business processes, and solve problems iteratively. 

  • Data mining. Data mining is the process of analyzing large amounts of raw data to identify patterns and extract meaningful insights. 

  • Data visualization. Data visualization is the process of representing data through graphics or other visual aids. The goal is to make data-driven insights easy to understand and communicate. Examples of data visualization tools include dashboards, graphs, and maps.

What is BI engineering?

BI engineering is the design, maintenance, and management of business intelligence tools and systems. It involves process evaluation, data visualization, cross-departmental collaboration, and effective communication with stakeholders to meet business requirements. The goal is to improve efficiency in all business processes dealing with data. 

What is a business intelligence engineer?

A business intelligence engineer, or BI engineer, manages the processes and systems in a company relating to data collection and analysis. They often train other organization members on effectively using BI tools or data visualization software. 

BI engineer job description

The following sample job description is comprised of responsibilities and qualifications from business intelligence engineer job postings across Google, Glassdoor, and Indeed:

Job Title: Business Intelligence Engineer

Qualifications: 

  • Bachelor's degree or a combination of equivalent experience and qualifications

  • Working knowledge of SQL (ability to write SQL queries and reports)

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills

  • Demonstrated technical experience in data mining and data analytics

  • Experience working with databases, ETL (extract, transform, load) pipelines, and data pipelines 

  • Excellent data interpretation and management skills

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and managing the BI tools and applications environment 

  • Developing ETL pipelines for production

  • Coding, testing, and documenting data systems and processes

  • Create and maintain development documentation and reusable test cases

  • Create proofs of concept

  • Train other data analytics team members on best practices and protocols

Business intelligence engineer salary

According to Glassdoor, the average total yearly pay for business intelligence engineers in the US is $130,697 as of February 2024 [1]. This figure includes an average base salary of $111,315 and a reported additional yearly pay of $19,382. Additional pay may include bonuses, profit sharing, or commissions. 

Your earning potential as a BI engineer depends on several factors, including experience, location, industry, and employer.

How to become a business intelligence engineer

You can use the following step-by-step instructions to create a road map of your journey to becoming a business intelligence engineer. 

1. Meet education and skill requirements.

Sixty-nine percent of business intelligence engineers have a bachelor's degree, 23 percent have a master's, and 5 percent have an associate degree [2], according to Zippia. Common areas of study include computer science, business, and information technology (IT). Employers may also accept candidates with equivalent experience, certifications, or alternative credentials. 

In recent years, companies have increasingly used skills based hiring to prioritize candidates' abilities over their education, experience, or connections.

Business intelligence courses to consider in 2024

  • Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate: In this self-paced, beginner-friendly program, you'll learn essential BI skills like data aggregation and analysis, data ethics, and SQL. Upon completion, you'll earn a professional certificate from an industry leader in technology for your resume. 

  • Google Business Intelligence Professional Certificate: If you already have a strong foundation in data analytics, consider this Professional Certificate to continue progressing in your career. You’ll practice data modeling and ETL processes, explore the role of BI in an organization, and learn the skills to qualify for job roles such as business intelligence engineer.

2. Research the job market.

When preparing for any role, it's important to research the job market to identify in-demand skills and compare employers. You can use the section below to explore some top companies listing business intelligence engineer jobs on Glassdoor, as of February 2024. These companies have over 10,000 employees, are rated 4 out of 5 or higher, and span different industries.

*Note: Employee ratings are measured on a scale of one to five stars. They are calculated based on six categories: culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, senior management, compensation and benefits, and career opportunities.

Google

  • Industry: internet and web services

  • Rating: 4.4

Cisco Systems

  • Industry: enterprise software and network solutions

  • Rating: 4.3

Microsoft

  • Industry: computer hardware development

  • Rating: 4.3

Apple

  • Industry: computer hardware development

  • Rating: 4.2

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

  • Industry: religious institutions

  • Rating: 4.5

Adobe

Industry: computer hardware development

Rating: 4.4

Deloitte

Industry: business consulting

Rating: 4.0

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Industry: banking and lending

Rating: 4.0

Indeed

Industry: online job recruitment services

Rating: 4.1

PepsiCo

Industry: food and beverage manufacturing

Rating: 4.0

Roche

Industry: biotech and pharmaceuticals

Rating: 4.2

3. Enhance your resume and start applying.

Building a strong resume is a critical part of the career transitioning process. Keep in mind that employers often use applicant tracking systems or ATS to screen candidates. These systems use filters to identify keywords and make it easier to process large volumes of applications quickly. If your language matches the keywords used by employers, your resume is more likely to be seen.

