What does a customer service representative do?

Customer service representatives work directly with customers to provide assistance, resolve complaints, answer questions, and process orders. If you enjoy helping people, a job as a customer service representative could be a good fit. In this role, you'll find career opportunities in almost every industry, ranging from brick-and-mortar retail stores to call centers to your own living room.
Learn more about what customer service representatives do on a daily basis, and how you can become one.
As a customer service representative, your main job is to serve customers. Customer service reps work for most any business that engages with customers, including retail stores, banks, and insurance companies. Their primary tasks may include greeting and communicating with customers in person, by phone, or by computer via chat or email. Specific duties will vary depending on the company and industry where you work, but they may include:
Answering customer questions about the company, products, or services
Resolving customer complaints
Directing customers to the right department or supervisor
Taking orders or processing payments
Making changes to customers' accounts
Handling returns and exchanges
Addressing billing concerns
Keeping records of customer interactions
Selling products and services
Customer service representatives work in a variety of environments and across many industries. They may communicate with customers in person or via phone, chat programs, or email, and work. There are currently about three million customer service representative jobs in the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics [1]. Industries that employ the highest percentages of customer service reps include the following:
|Largest employers of customer service reps
|Percentage
|Retail trade
|14%
|Insurance and related businesses
|13%
|Business support
|10%
|Wholesale trade
|7%
|Professional, scientific, and technical
|6%
One role within customer service expected to grow 9 percent from 2020 to 2030 is that of a computer support specialist. Working in IT support can not only lead to more job opportunities, but higher pay as well. Customer support specialists across all industries made a median salary of $35,830 in 2020 in the US, while computer support specialists made $55,510—close to a $20,000 difference [2].
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(126,226 ratings)
939,024 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security
If you're ready to start exploring your career as a customer service rep, these tips can help you build the experience and education you need for the job.
Workplace skills are crucial to being an effective customer service representative. You’ll often be tasked with interacting with customers with a positive attitude and empathy to resolve their problems. Stay calm and diplomatic under pressure, and you’ll be better able to deal with difficult or stressed customers. Other important traits for customer service representatives include flexibility, an eye for detail, and the ability to learn and remember quickly.
Customer service representatives can spend long hours at a computer. You'll likely need typing and data entry skills, as well as familiarity with programs like Microsoft Word and Excel.
Take courses through a local community college or vocational school, or learn at your own pace with an online course. Here are some options to get you started:
course
There are a growing number of exciting, well-paying jobs in today’s tech industry that do not require a traditional college degree, an one of the hottest ...
4.8
(1,081 ratings)
14,684 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Process Management, Communication, Problem Solving, IT Customer Support
specialization
Learn Excel From Scratch to Expert. Starting from zero knowledge of Excel, you'll learn basic spreadsheet skills and apply them in to several exciting projects in the capstone "Projects" course.
4.7
(1,021 ratings)
31,738 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Microsoft Excel, Problem Solving, Project, computing, Data Management, Real World, Real-world projects
guided project
By the end of this project, you will create a Google Sheet that transforms a business’s raw customer support data into a useful data set that provides the ...
4.6
(342 ratings)
8,001 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Analysis, Data Management, Google Sheets
Certification isn't necessary for many customer service jobs, but it may be required for some advanced positions. Earning an industry certification can also validate your skills to recruiters and hiring managers. Some common certifications in customer service include:
Certified Customer Experience Professional (Customer Service Institute of America)
HDI Customer Service Representative
Certified Customer Service Professional (National Customer Service Association)
Many positions offer on-the-job training for new hires, which can entail working alongside a senior employee. Certain industries may require more intensive training. You may even encounter specific rules, depending on factors like the state or industry you work in. This is often the case in finance and insurance customer service careers.
Communication is often a crucial aspect of the work. You can improve your written and verbal skills with courses like Improve Your English Communication Skills offered by the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Employers may like to see that you have experience working with people. Consider gaining some experience with other positions that entail working with the public. This could include working as a cashier, server, or sales associate in a store. Volunteering with your community can also bring you valuable customer service experience.
Being bilingual can be helpful in speaking with customers who may not speak English as their first language. Learning a second language can help your application stand out above the others. Mandarin and Spanish rank among the most in-demand.
specialization
Learn Mandarin Chinese. Learning Chinese in real-life situations with ease and fun.
4.8
(1,336 ratings)
28,842 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Chinese Language
specialization
Learn Spanish. Build a working vocabulary of 1,500 of the most used words and phrases.
4.6
(2,821 ratings)
110,480 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Grammar
A postsecondary degree isn't required for most customer service jobs. However, many employers may want you to have a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent. Consider joining volunteer clubs or other activities that will allow you to gain customer service experience.
When you're ready to apply for a job, make sure you're prepared for the interview by reviewing questions you might encounter in an interview. These might include:
Describe a time when you successfully solved a problem for someone.
How would you handle an upset customer?
What would you do if you didn't know the answer to a customer's question?
Describe a situation where you had to remain calm during a chaotic situation.
What would you do if you had to work with someone you didn't like?
Start building the skills you need for a role in IT customer service with the Google IT Support Specialist Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn at your own pace from industry experts at Google.
The median salary for a customer service representative in the US is around $35,830 annually or $17.23 hourly, according to BLS [1].
As a customer service representative, you may find jobs for full-time or part-time work. Call center jobs might involve late night or early morning shifts, while retail positions may require shifts during busy evening, weekend, and holiday hours.
If you enjoy working in customer service and want to advance your career after working as a customer service rep, you may work your way up to become a supervisor, team leader, or manager. You may also explore other aspects of retail, like sales or marketing.
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Customer Service Representatives, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/office-and-administrative-support/customer-service-representatives.htm#tab-1." Accessed September 23, 2021.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Computer Support Specialists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/computer-support-specialists.htm." Accessed September 23, 2021.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.