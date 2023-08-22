What Is Iconography?

Learn more about the important role of iconography as a visual language for users and online tools in the UX design world.
Iconography refers to the use of icons, which are simple, recognizable symbols created by user experience (UX) designers to communicate a message. Icons can replace words or ideas to reach its targeted audience and increase awareness for a business or company.
As a UX designer, your goal is to ensure that the products you’re promoting is positive and provides a meaningful experience for users. Part of that experience relates to using iconography.
UX designers conduct user research and create prototypes to test out different icons and how users may react to them. Evaluating the effectiveness of iconography is a vital part of the UX design process, because it helps designers understand the value of different icons and when to use them on web pages.
When you are designing icons and symbols, you need to ensure the iconography reflects the brand of the company, communicates a clear message, and promotes a positive user experience. The following are qualities of good iconography:
The visual appeal of an icon shape users’ experiences and ideas and can influence different actions or reactions a user may have from engaging with an online site.
The universal accessibility of icons is crucial when used in tandem with text or defining labels, as they need to be understood by everyone who encounters them on a web page.
Iconography is a visual tool to help users navigate software and mobile interfaces; therefore it must consist of universally recognizable symbols. Used interchangeably with commands or directions on an interface, icons can improve the user experience and help UX designers improve upon and design new user outreach strategies.
If you’re ready to get started as a UX designer (or learn more about what UX design is all about), consider the Google UX Design Professional Certificate, on Coursera. You can equip yourself with the job-ready skills you’ll need for an entry-level role in UX design. This course provides you with the tools needed to understand UX research, apply foundational concepts, and create prototypes to test and improve upon.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
