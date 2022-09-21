What Is a Master's in Finance?

Learn more about earning either a Master of Finance or a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance to advance your financial career.
When you’re interested in a financial career, earning a master’s degree can be a lucrative choice, advancing your understanding of corporate financial practices and in turn elevating your career prospects.
At the graduate level, you have the option of earning a Master of Finance (MOF or MFin) or a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in finance. Each degree type is structured differently, and the one you choose will depend on your experience and career goals. In this article, we’ll go over master’s in finance degrees, how they compare to one another, and what you’ll learn in each type of program.
Generally speaking, a Master of Finance is designed for financial professionals who want to further their financial knowledge and technical skills in a short period of time. An MBA in finance, on the other hand, is designed for students who want to gain broad business knowledge while focusing a significant portion of their coursework on finance.
Master of Finance students are likely already working in finance, perhaps as staff accountants or as a member of a company’s corporate finance team. MOF programs tend to be shorter—around 18 months versus a traditional two-year master’s degree—but at some schools, you may have the option to complete your degree in a one-year accelerated program.
There are also a growing number of online master’s in finance programs, which can be a useful option when you’re working full-time and prefer greater flexibility to complete your education. You may have the opportunity to enroll part-time or full-time in an online MOF, taking courses asynchronously or virtually, and working through the program at your own pace.
Master of Finance courses explore the subject theoretically and practically, so you can strengthen important skills to perform tasks like modeling. You can expect to deepen your knowledge of economics, statistics, ethics, and data, among other topics. Your courses may include:
Foundations of finance
Macroeconomics
Risk management
Investment analysis
Financial modeling
Financial reporting
Quantitative methods
Financial regulations
specialization
You may have the option of choosing electives based on an area of finance that interests you. In such cases, after completing the coursework outlined above, you can select an aspect of finance that you want to learn more about. Students often choose a specialization based on their career goals. Specializations can include:
Corporate finance
Market finance
International finance
Venture capital
Hedge funds
Mergers and acquisitions
Financial management
Financial econometrics
Financial engineering
Financial planning
Business law and ethics
Finance is considered one of the top five MBA concentrations, and while students do not have to pursue a career at a financial institution, many graduates end up working at investment banks, asset management firms, consulting firms, and brokerages.
Unlike the MOF, you won’t have the option of choosing a niched financial specialization because your concentration will count as such. Traditional MBA degrees take around two years to complete and most programs expect students to attend full-time. However, there are a number of options, such as part-time MBAs or online MBAs, that allow students to keep working while earning their degree.
The courses you complete as part of your MBA will combine foundational business classes with electives that focus on finance.
Examples of general business courses:
Foundations of leadership
Business strategy
Managerial accounting
Operations management
Corporate finance
Cultural psychology
Business ethics
Examples of MBA in finance courses:
Financial strategy
Entrepreneurial finance
Global economics
Corporate valuation
Investment banking
Mergers and acquisitions
To make sure you pick the best master’s in finance for you, it helps to consider what you want to learn by enrolling in a master’s program, and what you hope to do after graduating.
If you have no financial experience but are interested in a financial career, then an MBA may be the best option since an MOF degree will likely require previous training or experience. If you’re a financial professional who wants to accelerate your career, an MOF may be the stronger option given your ultimate goals.
In regard to careers, you can pursue many similar senior or managerial financial roles with both degrees, but an MBA may broaden your career prospects because of its foundational business curriculum. MBA graduates often go on to make high salaries. While your earnings will depend on your company and location, MBA graduates had a projected average starting salary of $115,000 in 2021, which was higher than their peers with bachelor's degrees ($65,000) [1].
MBA programs can also be incredibly competitive—and expensive. At top schools in the US, the total cost of an MBA degree can exceed $150,000 [2]. Comparatively, master’s degrees tend to cost between $30,000 and $120,000, and if you enroll in a one-year or 18-month program, you may pay less overall for your degree [3].
The possibilities for work following a master’s in finance are strong, with access to a number of industries, such as government, manufacturing, and tech. Highly popular industries include finance and insurance—30 percent of financial managers working in these fields [4].
Managerial finance jobs have a strong career outlook, with a projected 17 percent growth rate between 2021 and 2031 according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [5]. The roles you can pursue after earning a master’s degree in finance will vary. Below, we’ll compiled popular options.
|Job title
|Average US salary*
|Financial advisor
|$94,170
|Financial analyst
|$95,570
|Business controller
|$91,069
|Investment manager
|$133,589
|Financial manager
|$131,710
|Chief financial officer
|$178,074
*Salary data from BLS and Glassdoor and is accurate as of September 2022.
