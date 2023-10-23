Master’s in IT Management: 2024 Degree Guide

We’ll outline what you can expect from an advanced IT degree, including common coursework, tuition, and the type of jobs associated with these programs.
Similar to a master’s in information technology (IT), a master’s degree in IT management is a degree for aspiring IT leaders skilled in developing, implementing, and maintaining computer and network systems. Beyond the technical aspects of the field, IT management degrees typically incorporate more specific project management and leadership skills.
A master’s in IT management is a type of IT master’s degree—often a Master of Science (MS)—designed to encourage management skill development in addition to a deep understanding of advanced IT skills.
IT management may refer to either project management or people management, so these degree programs may include coursework in common IT work streams, leadership, and finance, in addition to technical skills such as data management systems, information security, and emerging technologies.
Some master’s in IT management programs are designed for individuals who already have a background in IT and are eager to move into management positions, while others are more open to admitting students without that technical experience, making this a viable path for people looking to advance their careers or change their careers. Be sure to look at the admission requirements for your desired programs to make sure you meet their specific guidelines.
A master’s in IT management is distinct from a master’s in IT, and the right degree for you will depend on your experience and goals. A master’s in IT management program is more likely to focus on project management, or guiding IT projects from the idea phase through execution, whereas a master’s in IT will likely feature more technical coursework.
Still, some programs do both. For example, the Master of Information Technology from Illinois Institute of Technology centers on deepening your technical IT skills, while also encouraging effective management practices.
The amount of money and time you spend earning your degree can vary depending on the specific program you choose. Generally, master’s degree programs take between one and three years to complete, depending on the program and whether you are completing classes on a full-time or part-time basis.
The cost of a master’s degree in the US typically ranges from $54,000 to $73,000, depending on the school [1]. However, there are less expensive and flexibly priced IT programs. Public schools tend to offer lower tuition to residents, and some schools charge on a timed basis, enabling you to spend less money if you complete your coursework faster.
Online programs also tend to have lower tuition due to fewer overhead costs related to on-campus resources. For example, Illinois Tech’s online Master of Information Technology costs a total of $15,000, with a pay-as-you-go structure, so you only need to pay for the courses you are currently enrolled in.
The courses you’ll take to meet your IT management program requirements will vary depending on the school you enroll in. Generally, you can expect to take a mix of core and elective courses such as:
IT management and leadership
Project management
Financial management
Technical communications
Data management
Business analytics
Emerging technologies and IT innovation
Cybersecurity and risk management
Many IT graduate programs will culminate in a capstone project, which is a single project that incorporates all or many of the topics you explored during your coursework. Upon graduation, you may decide to highlight your capstone project on your resume or in your portfolio to demonstrate your expertise.
If you only want to build your project management skills without heavily focusing on technical IT skills—for example, if you already have professional experience in an IT environment—you may not need to enroll in a full degree program in order to reach your goals. A less expensive and time-consuming option could be to enroll in a certificate program. With IBM’s IT Project Manager Professional Certificate program, you’ll learn the skills and tools IT project managers use to guide their teams and track projects throughout the project management lifecycle, and can earn your employer-recognized certificate in about four months.
Master’s in IT management programs are built to prepare graduates for leadership roles in IT. Depending on your background and the type of program you enroll in, you may feel prepared to pursue people management, project management, or business management.
Here are some job titles and salaries typically associated with this degree:
|Job title
|Average US base salary*
|IT manager
|$111,369
|IT project manager
|$105,340
|Information systems manager
|$114,953
|IT product manager
|$131,062
|IT program manager
|$134,483
|IT director
|$155,707
* Salary data from Glassdoor, as of September 2023.
A long-term career goal for people pursuing this degree may be Chief Technology Officer (CTO) or Chief Information Officer (CIO). However, depending on your background, it may make more sense to pursue an advanced business degree, such as a Master of Business Administration (MBA), in order to advance to the executive level.
To know whether an IT management degree is right for you, it’s important to consider your past experience and your future career goals. You may be able to gain the experience you need to advance your IT career through other avenues. Some popular options include:
Professional certificate or certifications: Certificate and certification programs enable you to explore and demonstrate your expertise in a particular IT niche. There are industry-recognized IT certifications available for people with all levels of experience, from beginner to advanced, or check out IBM’s IT Project Manager Professional Certificate.
Individual courses: If you want to build a specific skill, you may be able to lay the groundwork for your growth with a single course. Explore popular online courses available on Coursera, or look for offerings at your local community college.
Projects: Similar to the capstone project you’d do at the end of your degree program, completing independent projects and building a portfolio is one way to practice and demonstrate your skills. Get some ideas for IT projects with Guided Projects on Coursera.
