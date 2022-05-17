What Is a ServiceNow Developer? (+ How to Become One)

Learn more about the role, requirements, and salary of a ServiceNow developer.
ServiceNow is a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS.) Its primary purpose is to streamline workflow through automating business processes. If you're interested in automation, software development, and business, you may excel in a ServiceNow developer role. Read the article below to explore insights about this career opportunity.
A ServiceNow developer is a software developer who specializes in working with the ServiceNow platform. They design, code, and troubleshoot applications. In addition to working on custom applications, ServiceNow developers may manage the platform and infrastructure. They handle tasks like architectural changes, integrations, and new module implementation.
As a type of software developer, ServiceNow developers will benefit from the following technical skills:
Ability to program in JavaScript
Knowledge of markup languages like HTML and XML
Familiarity with stylesheet languages like CSS
Web development tools and techniques like .NET and AJAX
Cloud computing expertise
Technical knowledge is not the only requirement for this career path. Non-technical skills for an aspiring ServiceNow developer to learn include:
Problem-solving
Project management
Collaboration
Communication
Companies view process automation as an opportunity to accomplish specific goals, like increasing productivity or reducing operational costs. These business requirements do not always translate into actionable requests for the ServiceNow platform. Instead, a ServiceNow developer must work with stakeholders to turn business goals into technical solutions.
Example: To resolve technical issues quickly, companies must provide employees with immediate IT support. ServiceNow developers addressed this concern through the creation of an AI-powered chatbot: the Virtual Assistant. In addition to being able to process natural language requests, it can automate resolution processes for common IT issues like forgotten passwords.
Aside from communicating with shareholders to develop technical projects, a ServiceNow developer may also be responsible for:
Formulating and implementing quality assurance (QA) methods. A ServiceNow developer may need to plan and execute unit, integration, regression, and user acceptance testing (UAT).
Identifying system inefficiencies. ServiceNow developers must be able to analyze, troubleshoot, resolve, and report issues.
Setting IT practice standards. A ServiceNow developer is responsible for determining IT best practices and improving existing methods.
Designing and developing configurations. ServiceNow is a customizable, integrative platform. Developers ensure the functionality of these features.
The average annual salary for a ServiceNow developer is $106,674. It's important to remember that salary ranges for software developers can vary based on experience. Reported salaries for all ServiceNow developers range from $95,981 to $112,596 [1].
A ServiceNow developer works in computer information and technology. Jobs in this field are growing faster than average, with 13 percent growth anticipated by 2030 [2]. If you're interested in working with business process management and cloud computing, you have several opportunities to consider. Related roles include technical consultants, software architects, and cloud-computing engineers.
Some employers require ServiceNow developers to have a degree in computer science or information technology. If you're brand new to the field, consider pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or a Master of Computer and Information Technology. If obtaining a degree is not right for you, don't worry. Many employers accept Professional Certificates and work experience in place of a degree. The following section explores relevant courses and certifications you can use to prepare for a ServiceNow developer role.
ServiceNow development requires knowledge of front-end and back-end technologies. Developers with this skill set are known as full-stack developers. Industry leaders like IBM offer Professional Certificates for full-stack development.
professional certificate
Kickstart your career in application development. Master Cloud Native and Full Stack Development using hands-on projects involving HTML, JavaScript, Node.js, Python, Django, Containers, Microservices and more. No prior experience required.
4.5
(1,453 ratings)
3,851 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 14 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Cascading Style Sheets (CCS), Html, Git (Software), JavaScript, Cloud Applications, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, NoSQL, Cloud Infrastructure, Json, React (Web Framework), Node.Js, IBM Cloud, Kubernetes, Docker, Containers, Openshift, Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Application development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Django (Web Framework), Database (DBMS), SQL, Serverless Computing, Microservices, Function As A Service, Web Application
Project management and presentation skills are essential for this role. While general project management experience can be beneficial, software development projects often require specialized expertise. Learn more about stakeholder management and project planning with Google's Project Management Professional Certificate.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(40,609 ratings)
561,712 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
ServiceNow is a cloud-based software that optimizes IT service management. Learning about the fundamentals of cloud computing and information technology is an excellent way to prepare for a role in ServiceNow development. Consider earning a certificate in Information Technology and Cloud Fundamentals.
specialization
Kickstart a new IT and Cloud Career . Master hardware, operating systems, programming, database, networking, storage, cybersecurity, and Cloud computing essentials.
4.8
(37 ratings)
1,034 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
IT Fundamentals, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Networking, hardware, Technical Support, IT Service Management (ITSM), Troubleshooting, IT Career, Software Development Process, database management, Software Application Development, Computer Programming, Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Cloud Storage, Network Architecture, Networking Hardware, Computer Network, Wireless Networks, Information Security (INFOSEC), Cyberattacks, Application Security, Cryptography, security
Ready to take the next step toward becoming a ServiceNow developer? Build job-ready skills today with the Cloud Application Development Foundations Specialization.
specialization
Kickstart Your Career as a Cloud Native Developer. Learn the foundational front-end and back-end skills for developing and deploying applications on Cloud.
4.6
(170 ratings)
2,842 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Devops, Python Programming, Node.Js, Html And Css, Cloud Applications, Cloud Native, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Cascading Style Sheets (CCS), Html, Git (Software), JavaScript, NoSQL, Cloud Infrastructure, Json, React (Web Framework), IBM Cloud
1. Glassdoor. “ServiceNow Developer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/ServiceNow-Developer-Salaries E403326_D_KO11,20.htm#:~:text=The%20typical%20ServiceNow%20Developer%20salary,can%20range%20from%20%2495%2C981%20%2D%20%24112%2C596." Accessed May 2, 2022.
2. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm." Accessed May 2, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.