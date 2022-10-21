How to Become a Virtual Assistant in 2022

A virtual assistant (VA) is someone who offers support to businesses and professionals. A virtual assistant uses technology to perform tasks remotely rather than commuting to a physical location.
There are several reasons why business owners hire virtual assistants, including
Making business operations run more smoothly
Scaling business growth
Ensuring that tasks outside of the business owner’s core competency areas get done
For example, a virtual assistant can take on administrative tasks such as data entry, email management, or scheduling appointments, enabling a business owner to focus on serving customers, developing new products, and planning the next growth phase.
The virtual assistant economy continues to evolve and serve businesses in a variety of industries, including health care, online education, interior decorating, sustainability software, publishing, banking and finance, e-commerce, mortgage and lending, IT, and more. Statista defines this industry as “the contracting out of specific business processes” and predicts that industry revenue will reach $122 billion by the end of 2022 and exceed $162 billion by 2027 [1].
Here’s a look at some of the trends and opportunities as of October 2022:
There are a variety of talent pools available for virtual assistants to source clients and for businesses to find the right support. Fiverr and Upwork are among the more popular and well-known pools.
Other talent pools include:
Some of the advantages these talent pools offer are secure payments, client matching, the ability to build a detailed profile and description of your services, and access to success tips and educational resources. In addition, VAs on these talent marketplaces can find work at companies such as GE, Microsoft, Airbnb, COTY, Meta, Google, and AWS.
While virtual assistants traditionally provide administrative services, today’s VAs also offer a wide range of services that require specialized knowledge and skills, as we will cover in more detail in the next section.
For example, as of October 2022, there are over 35,000 virtual assistants on Fiverr. The virtual assistant tasks and services offered most frequently include:
Data entry
Administrative assistant
Ecommerce product research
Virtual assistants help startups, entrepreneurs, and companies of all sizes improve their operations. VAs can work as freelancers, running their own virtual assistant business and taking on several clients at once and completing short-term projects that last varying amounts of time. They can also find long-term employment opportunities.
We reviewed virtual assistant service offerings on the talent marketplaces listed above to show the range of possibilities in the table below.
|Categories
|Common VA services
Administrative
Scheduling and calendar management, typing services
call-in orders, data entry, file management, time management, email management, phone answering, client intake, contacting clients, confirmation calls, transcription, travel arrangements, and expense reporting
Technology
IT support, development, engineering
Marketing
Digital marketing support, email marketing, content marketing, social media management
Accounting and finance
Expenses and invoices, accounting assistance, bookkeeping, transaction coordinator, loan processing assistance, billing
Design and creative
Web design and development, graphic design, audio and video editing, content creation, writing and editing
Sales
Outbound calling, telemarketing and inside sales, sales development, sales assistance, lead generation, CRM automation, store management
Customer support
Chat support, help desk support, customer service
Multilingual
Translation, bilingual sales
Research
E-commerce product research, research and reporting, fact checking, gathering survey results
Project management
Project management, project coordination
As you consider launching a virtual assistant career, you may wonder what salary you can expect. Your income depends on the services you offer, the prices you charge, the country you live in, the number of clients you serve at a given time, and your skills and expertise.
It’s a good idea to research average virtual assistant salaries and hourly rates on different job sites, as follows:
Glassdoor: $43,896 per year in the US
Indeed: $20.88 per hour in the US
Zip Recruiter: $58,057 per year/$28 per hour in the US
Another useful strategy for estimating how much you can make is to click through virtual assistant profiles on the different marketplaces. How much do other VAs charge for their services? Here are some examples of information you can gather:
On Fiverr, you keep 80 percent of your earnings.
On Upwork, you can set hourly rates as low as $10/ hour or below and as high as $60/hour and above.
In this section, you will discover how to become a virtual assistant from home or anywhere in the world.
Answer these questions to gain clarity:
What kinds of businesses, start-ups, or entrepreneurs do you want to help?
What business core competencies do they need to focus on?
In what areas of business operations do they need the most support?
What holds their business back from growing and scaling?
What services can you offer that would allow businesses to focus time and energy on their core competencies?
How would your service save them time, increase their efficiency, and improve
How will you package and price your services?
Once you know who you can help and how to help them, assess your skills and experience. What skills are your ideal clients looking for in a virtual assistant? What skills do you already possess that can help you offer value to clients? What skill gaps will you need to fill?
To build virtual assistant skills, consider taking online courses you can complete at your own pace. For example, you can prepare to help businesses improve their marketing efforts with skills developed in the Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce Professional Certificate and the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate.
To gain experience, consider finding an entry-level position in your skill area, remote or onsite, or completing short-term projects on a freelance basis. Be sure to gather letters of recommendation and testimonials from satisfied clients
Reflect on your growing skills and experience to deepen your understanding of potential clients and what they need so that you can tailor your services accordingly.
An online presence can make it easier to promote your virtual assistant services, display your skills and experience, and find new clients. Review your services, skills, experiences, letters of recommendation, and testimonials. Draft clear, compelling copy, such as a value proposition, mission statement, services list, and About Me paragraph. Then, set up any or all of the following:
Website
Online portfolio
Profiles on virtual assistant talent marketplace sites
Social media accounts specifically for promoting your VA services
You may also find value in joining professional organizations, attending networking events, and connecting with businesses that may need your services.
There are several ways you can earn income as a VA, including:
Part-time virtual assistant jobs
Temporary VA gigs
Remove virtual assistant jobs
A long-term VA position
Starting your own VA business
As you start looking for potential clients or employers, be sure to keep your online presence up to date, enhance your resume, and hone your interviewing skills.
Taking online courses and earning credentials can lead to a rewarding VA career. Check out our Professional Certificates in tech, marketing, project management, sales, and more, and start building skills today.
