Speech Language Pathologist Salary: Career Outlook and Earning Potential

Speech pathology is a career focused on helping others. Find out more about this rewarding career and how much speech pathologists can earn.
A speech language pathologist diagnoses and treats children and adults who struggle with speech impediments, processing language, pronouncing words or sounds, or swallowing and eating. These issues may result from a development delay, injury, illness, or aging. Speech language pathology is an in-demand field, offering many opportunities for growth and flexibility within the profession.
Speech language pathologists can work in various settings, remotely from home or in an office, as a freelancer, or as a full-time employee. The salary of a speech language pathologist will vary based on work location, schedule, certifications, and more. With so much flexibility and choice, speech language pathology ranks as one of the top 3 careers in health care by US News and among the fastest-growing professions by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [2].
US wage statistics show that speech language pathologists earn an average of $80,480 a year or $38.69 per hour as of 2020 [1]. The lowest 10 percent of all earners brought in less than $50,3870 a year and the top 10 percent earners in the field averaged over $122,790 yearly [3].
A speech pathologist may work in a variety of environments and with different populations, so where you work and who you work with will affect your salary greatly. Some speech pathologists may work as freelancers or contract workers, traveling to people’s homes or working out of their own homes. Others may have a position within a medical facility or school.
Of all the work environments a speech pathologist may choose, nursing homes and residential care centers tend to pay the most at an average of $95,010 annually. Hospitals and physicians’ offices fall second to nursing homes, paying between an average of $83,000 and $87,000 a year. Educational facilities like schools pay the least amount, averaging $71,410 a year [2].
Your location within the US can be a significant factor in your earning potential as a speech pathologist. Some of the highest-paying states for speech language pathologists include California, Hawaii, and New York [4]. Working in a metropolitan area may also afford you more opportunities for higher-paying positions, depending on the state where you work.
The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is the national organization that certifies speech pathologists. Many employers require ASHA’s Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech-Language Pathology (CCC-SLP) and some states use this certification to award licensure, but the ASHA also offers optional board-certified specialists (BLS) certifications.
These certifications are intended for anyone who wants to work with a specific population or with a specific disorder. Specializing in an area of speech pathology can affect your income as you may earn more with additional credentials. You may also be able to work in higher-paying industries with a specialization.
A few BCS options to consider:
Child Language and Language Disorders (BCS-CL)
Fluency and Fluency Disorders (BCS-F)
Swallowing and Swallowing Disorders (BCS-S)
Outside of the ASHA, you can earn specialized certifications through organizations that advocate for and provide research for certain conditions or through colleges and universities that offer courses and certifications. For example, the Lee Silverman Treatment Certification (LSVT-LOUD) certification for speech language pathologists prepares you to work with patients with Parkinson’s or other neurological disorders. On Coursera, you can also find courses to earn certificates like “Voice Disorders: What Patients and Professionals Need to Know.”
The more experiences you gain and the longer you work in the field of speech pathology, the more you will likely earn. If you’re new to the profession, try to gain as much experience as possible to highlight your skills and capabilities as a speech pathologist. It’s not just the amount of time you’ve worked in the field, but also the reputation you build.
The job outlook for speech language pathologists is bright. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 29 percent increase in speech pathologist jobs between 2020 and 2030. There were an estimated 158,100 speech language pathologist jobs in 2020 and an estimated 45,400 jobs are expected to be added by 2030 [1].
Ranked as one of the top 10 health care jobs in the US, speech language pathologist is a profession seen as having higher job satisfaction than other similar jobs in health care. Individuals who work in this profession report lower stress, a greater sense of flexibility in their jobs, good work/life balance, and a lot of opportunities for mobility and promotion within the field [2]. Many people find this profession quite rewarding, with the opportunity to watch their patients progress due to their assistance.
Demand will continue for speech language pathologists as people need these health care professionals across all stages of life. People may rely on the help of speech pathologists when injured, diagnosed with a disorder that affects their language processing skills, or unable to eat and drink properly. Parents may also seek help from these professionals when their children struggle with speech and language development or even picky or disordered eating. The need for speech pathologists is so far-reaching that the demand will likely only continue to grow simply out of necessity as people age and the population increases.
A few other specific reasons why demand will continue for this profession include an aging population who may be more at risk for neurological disorders like Parkinson’s, increased diagnoses of autism and other language processing disorders, new medical advances that are helping stroke survivors live longer, and more awareness around speech disorders like stuttering.
Earning your CCC-SLP may increase your available opportunities. It may provide more options for where you work and how much you can earn within certain industries.
The CCC-SLP certification, or Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech-Language Pathology, is awarded by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). It’s a nationally awarded certification for speech language pathologists who have already completed their graduate program. The certification includes a 36-week-long clinical fellowship working under a mentor. To earn certification, you must complete the fellowship experience, pass the Praxis exam in speech language pathology, and complete an application for CCC-SLP certification.
Many states require CCC-SLP certification to gain licensure to work as a speech language pathologist. Some employers may also require this certification.
The path to becoming a speech language pathologist may vary depending on your state’s licensing requirements and if you’re planning to pursue certification or not. In general, speech language pathologists must earn their master’s degree in speech pathology, pass the Praxis exam, and complete a clinical fellowship.
Earning an undergraduate degree in communication sciences and disorders or a related field is your first step on the educational path to becoming a speech language pathologist. After you’ve obtained your bachelor’s degree, it’s time to apply for an accredited speech language pathologist master’s program. The application process will vary from school to school. Prepare to take the GRE and get your application ready, including all relevant coursework and personal and educational references. Your master’s degree will be a prerequisite for taking the Praxis exam, completing your clinical fellowship, and earning licensure and/or certification, so it’s a key step.
The Praxis speech language pathology (SLP) test is a requirement for anyone who wants to become a speech language pathologist. The test aims to assess your proficiency in the field by demonstrating your skills and subject knowledge. Test score requirements will vary depending on your state; ASHA also has its own standards for test scores if you’re pursuing CCC-SLP certification. You may be eligible to take the exam at home or a testing center.
After completing all of the educational and testing requirements, you’re ready to find a mentor and enroll as a clinical fellow through the ASHA. The ASHA Clinical Fellowship (CF) experience lasts 36 weeks or 1,260 hours. This is typically a paid entry-level or internship position for speech language pathologists. You’ll be working in the same place, with the same mentor, for the duration of the experience. The fellowship experience consists primarily of clinical contact, with some opportunities for educational opportunities like conferences or related training.
To complete your clinical fellowship, you will need to receive six hours of direct and six hours of indirect supervision from your mentor per each segment of the fellowship (three in total). Your mentor will score your performance under the 2020 CF Experience final segment. If you receive a rating of at least a 2, you can proceed with your ASHA certification if you’re going that route, or you can apply for state licensure.
With your CF in hand, you have a few options. You may wish to pursue CCC-SLP certification through the ASHA, or you may only wish to gain licensure from your state’s board. Most employers will require one, if not both, of these things.
To become licensed, contact your state’s certification board to make sure you meet all prerequisites and apply. While there isn't a national license for speech language pathologists, every state requires that you obtain licensure from their state licensing board or agency. Almost every state requires passing the Praxis exam, at least 400 hours of a clinical practicum taken in graduate school, and completing of a clinical fellowship.
To become certified through the ASHA, you’ll need to submit your application and be sure you’ve met all criteria to be eligible. You can apply online for certification. You’ll need Praxis test scores showing a passing score of at least 162 in both audiology and speech-language pathology, Speech-Language Pathology Clinical Fellowship (SLPCF) reports and rating form from your completed CF experience, as well as graduate transcripts from an accredited graduate program.
If you’re interested in becoming a speech language pathologist, research accredited graduate programs and think about which population you’d like to work with and what type of therapy you’d like to offer.
Speech language pathologists can help people learn to communicate better or overcome oral motor challenges, which is a life-changing skill. Find your pathway to this rewarding career today.
course
Welcome to Voice Disorders: What Patients and Professionals Need to Know Knowledge regarding vocal production physiology and management options for voice ...
4.9
(175 ratings)
9,386 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Summary Speech- Language Pathologists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/speech-language-pathologists.htm#tab-1.” Accessed April 12, 2022.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook Speech-Language Pathologists Job Outlook, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/speech-language-pathologists.htm#tab-6.” Accessed April 12, 2022.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics, May 2021 Speech-Language Pathologists, https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes291127.htm#st.” Accessed April 13, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.