Live Your Best Life

Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects
Deep Teaching Solutions
Learning How To Learn for Youth
Arizona State University
Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential
McMaster University
The Science of Success: What Researchers Know that You Should Know
University of Michigan
Ignite Your Everyday Creativity
The State University of New York
A Life of Happiness and Fulfillment
Indian School of Business
Sit Less, Get Active
The University of Edinburgh
Sleep: Neurobiology, Medicine, and Society
University of Michigan
Why Pat recommends these courses
In Learning How to Learn, Barbara Oakley’s passion for learning is infectious. The Pomodoro Technique is excellent not only for learning, you can also use it to start and finish any unwelcome task. And that’s only a small part of the course.
Learning How to Learn for Youth serves as a helpful refresher – you don’t have to be a young person to enjoy it. The course includes some engaging activities not found in the first course.
Mindshift gives learners the tools and confidence to branch out and try a new career. Look out for me in video 1–5 Mastery Learning!
Frequent small wins add together so you can achieve your goals. In The Science of Success, you create your own action plan.
Ignite Your Everyday Creativity shows that everyone can think creatively. I discovered a big stumbling block in my thinking while taking this course. Overcoming it helped me improve my creative thoughts and find solutions where previously I would have simply said, “It can’t be done.”
In A Life of Happiness & Fulfillment, Dr. Raj’s boundless enthusiasm and jokes connect with learners all around the world. Do this course, try the activities, and find more happiness in your life.
Take Sit Less, Get Active to learn plenty of simple ways to increase your activity and why we should keep moving.
In Sleep: Neurobiology, Medicine, and Society, you’ll learn about the disastrous effects of not getting enough sleep on individual health and society as a whole, with increased medical costs and lost productivity.
Share your own course recommendations with the Coursera Community.
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Health | Bachelor’s Degrees | See All