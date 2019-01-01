Better Health and Healthy Lifestyle

Stanford Introduction to Food and Health
Stanford University
Science of Exercise
University of Colorado Boulder
Mindfulness and Well-being: Foundations
Rice University
Child Nutrition and Cooking
Stanford University
Weight Management: Beyond Balancing Calories
Emory University
A Life of Happiness and Fulfillment
Indian School of Business
Engineering Health: Introduction to Yoga and Physiology
New York University
Nutrition and Lifestyle in Pregnancy
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Health Behavior Change: From Evidence to Action
Yale University
Global Quality Maternal and Newborn Care
Yale University
Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking
Stanford University
