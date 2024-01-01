Try a popular courses

Python for Everybody
University of Michigan
Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms
University of Colorado Boulder
Strategic Leadership and Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Introduction to Programming with Python and Java
University of Pennsylvania
Cyber Security Fundamentals
University of London
Business Sustainability in the Circular Economy
University of London, Royal Holloway, University of London
Introduction to Finance: The Basics
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Introduction to Applied Cryptography
University of Colorado System
Business Value and Project Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference
University of Colorado Boulder
Cloud Computing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Introduction to Computer Science and Programming
University of London, Goldsmiths, University of London
Advanced Embedded Linux Development
University of Colorado Boulder
Data Mining
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Applied Data Science with Python
University of Michigan
Databases for Data Scientists
University of Colorado Boulder