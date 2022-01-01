University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Arduino, C Programming Language Family, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cut, Copy, And Paste, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Internet, Internet Of Things, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Other Programming Languages, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality
4.7
(18.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Arduino, C Programming, Other Programming Languages, Human Computer Interaction, Computational Thinking, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Cut, Copy, And Paste, C Programming Language Family, Theoretical Computer Science, Interactive Design, Computer Networking, Network Architecture
4.7
(6.8k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Skills you'll gain: Network Architecture, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Program, Human Resources, Training, Interactive Design, Probability & Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Arduino, Experiment, Computer Networking
4.6
(532 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
Pohang University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Internet, Computer Graphics, Internet Of Things, Computer Networking, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Arduino, Network Architecture
4.6
(1.4k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Computer Architecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Algebra, Network Architecture, Computer Graphics, Virtual Reality, Computer Programming Tools, Computer Programming, Algorithms, Mathematics, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Networking, Calculus, Arduino, Electronics, Interactive Design, Differential Equations, C Programming Language Family
4.8
(2.4k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Arduino is an open-source computer hardware/software platform, software company, and user community designed to build single-board microcontrollers. These are small computers on single-circuit boards, which provide all the circuitry necessary for products such as TVs, refrigerators, radios, washing machines, dishwashers, and other household items.
Arduino is important to learn in order to easily and inexpensively build devices. It can be utilized for personal or professional use. Arduino is beneficial for hobbyists and businesses alike because it has the potential to create better products thanks to low-cost prototyping and iterating.
In a Quora thread inquiring about Arduino and job prospects, the majority of participants said that Arduino boosted their professional development. One Medium article describes the benefits that Arduino provides to businesses, making it a valuable skill that can lead to innovation in saving energy, reducing maintenance costs for equipment, and more.
With no shortage of jobs requiring the design and build of prototypes, some roles in which Arduino is a main qualification include Engineer, Robotics Teacher, Technology Coordinator, Coding Instructor, Product Specialist, Test Technician, Software Developer, Research Associate, and others that are related.
Arduino courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge on using the platform to assemble and program devices; creating devices that read data about the external world; understanding the design, components, and assemblage of circuit boards; exploring the integrated development environment (IDE); and more
Lessons on Arduino are taught by professors from major universities such as UC Irvine, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, National Autonomous University of Mexico, and other institutions. Learners can explore Arduino with professors specializing in Computer Science, Digital Creativity, and more. Course content is delivered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, hands-on projects, and more.
Since Arduino is a combination of both hardware and software, which equals an embedded system, it's helpful to have an understanding of embedded systems as you begin to learn Arduino. Embedded systems are extremely common and found in everyday items, including cell phones, GPS, microwave ovens, video game consoles, and digital cameras. A basic background in how software and hardware interact in these items can help you understand Arduino. With that said, Arduino is very user-friendly and an easy-to-use platform meant for anyone of any skill level to learn. Arduino is programmed in the C language, so experience using C is a plus before starting to learn Arduino.
People with a passion for engineering are best suited for roles using Arduino. Those who use Arduino enjoy working with their hands, being creative, and building things. If they are only interested in the software side of Arduino, they enjoy creating code. People from all walks of life use Arduino, so many people are well suited for roles that use it. This includes artists and musicians who make installations to experiment with new instruments, designers and architects who make interactive prototypes, children and hobbyists who use an Arduino kit to make an electronics device, and software designers who contribute to the Arduino open-source platform.
If you are interested in learning about robotics or pursuing a career in the robotics field, learning Arduino is right for you. You might also find it helpful if you're into making your own DIY electronics. Learning Arduino can be for you if you're interested in building boards, writing code, or working with embedded systems like operating systems and user interfaces. If you want to pursue a career that involves working with embedded systems, learning Arduino is right for you because it can open up a wide array of opportunities for working with big-tech firms as well as small companies in a variety of industries.