Browse Artificial Intelligence for Project Managers Courses
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Data Science, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Business Transformation, Human Learning, Planning, Project Management
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Design and Product, Human Computer Interaction, Communication, Human Factors (Security), Human Learning, User Experience, User Experience Design, Data Analysis, Data Mining, Deep Learning, Project Management, Algorithms, Data Science, Leadership and Management
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Exploratory Data Analysis, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Planning, Probability Distribution, Project Management, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Tableau Software
Skills you'll gain: Business Transformation, Cloud Computing, Google Cloud Platform, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Management, Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning Software, Innovation, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Customer Analysis, Machine Learning Algorithms, Algorithms, Business Intelligence, Cloud Infrastructure, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Cloud Platforms, Data Architecture, Google App Engine
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Critical Thinking, Strategy and Operations, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Human Computer Interaction, Risk Management, Transportation Operations Management, Communication, Data Analysis Software, Human Resources, Organizational Development, People Development, Programming Principles, Project Management, Security Engineering, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Big Data, Business Process Management, Customer Relationship Management, Full-Stack Web Development, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Operating Systems, Probability & Statistics, Product Development, Software Architecture, Decision Making, Media Strategy & Planning, Statistical Machine Learning, Business Analysis, Computer Programming Tools, Computer Security Incident Management, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Investment Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Application Development, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Software-Defined Networking, Strategy, Audit, Software Testing, Training
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Communication, Collaboration, Decision Making, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Business Communication, People Management, Business Analysis, Conflict Management, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Professional Development, Customer Relationship Management, Business Development, Negotiation, Writing, Deep Learning, Planning, Business Research, Benefits, Correlation And Dependence, Employee Relations, Risk Management, Scrum (Software Development), Statistical Tests
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Amazon Web Services, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Storage, Continuous Integration, Customer Support, Data Analysis, Data Architecture, DevOps, Information Technology, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Python Programming, Software Architecture, Software Testing, Strategy, Web Development
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Leadership and Management, Project Management
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Cloud-Based Integration, Business Analysis, Business Transformation, Business Process Management, Cloud Applications, Strategy, Customer Analysis, Planning, Product Management, Project Management, Business Intelligence, Software As A Service, Supply Chain and Logistics, Cloud Standards, Cloud Computing, Network Architecture, Software Architecture, System Software, Communication
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Customer Analysis, Data Analysis, Design and Product, Leadership and Management, Product Development, Product Management, Business Analysis, Project Management, Research and Design
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning Software, Algorithms, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Management, Machine Learning Algorithms, Google Cloud Platform, Project Management, Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Business Communication, Change Management, Organizational Development, Communication, Culture, Emotional Intelligence, Influencing, Leadership and Management, People Management, Planning
