Browse Deep Learning For Computer Vision Courses
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Software, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Data Science
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Python Programming, Machine Learning Software, Network Model, Algorithms, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Network Architecture, Natural Language Processing, Tensorflow, Human Learning, Data Analysis, Data Model, Organizational Development, Strategy, Mathematics, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Linear Algebra, Regression, Calculus
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Machine Learning Algorithms, Network Model, Tensorflow, Algorithms, Human Learning
- Status: Free
Edge Impulse
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Computer Programming, Python Programming
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Computer Graphic Techniques, Human Learning, Visualization (Computer Graphics)
Multiple educators
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Network Model, Training, Reinforcement Learning
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Data Analysis, Data Science
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Regression, Network Model, Mathematics, Computer Vision, Apache, Big Data, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Network Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Data Visualization, Tensorflow, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Dimensionality Reduction, Natural Language Processing, Data Science
MathWorks
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Matlab
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Machine Learning Algorithms, Python Programming, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Statistical Programming, Computer Vision, Computer Programming, Human Learning, General Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Python Programming, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, Human Learning, IBM Cloud, Applied Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Programming, Cloud API, Cloud Applications, Computer Programming Tools, Application Development, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Data Analysis, User Experience Design, Customer Analysis, Data Science
