288 results for "machine learning: classification"
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Software, Statistical Machine Learning, General Statistics, Python Programming, Regression
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Machine Learning
University of Washington
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Algorithms, Human Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Machine Learning, Decision Making, Python Programming, Regression
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Tensorflow
Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Exploratory Data Analysis, Regression
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Algorithms, Statistical Machine Learning, Human Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Data Analysis, Regression, General Statistics, Python Programming, Feature Engineering, Machine Learning Software, Exploratory Data Analysis, Dimensionality Reduction, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Data Structures
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Matlab
Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Algorithms, Data Analysis
Searches related to machine learning: classification
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular machine learning: classification courses
- Supervised Machine Learning: Classification: IBM
- Scikit-Learn For Machine Learning Classification Problems: Coursera Project Network
- Machine Learning: Classification: University of Washington
- AWS AutoGluon for Machine Learning Classification: Coursera Project Network
- Image Classification with CNNs using Keras: Coursera Project Network
- Handling Imbalanced Data Classification Problems: Coursera Project Network
- Classification with Transfer Learning in Keras: Coursera Project Network
- Machine Learning Algorithms: Supervised Learning Tip to Tail: Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute
- IBM Introduction to Machine Learning: IBM
- Interpretable Machine Learning Applications: Part 1: Coursera Project Network