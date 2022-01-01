Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Natural Language Processing, Computer Programming, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Statistical Programming, Python Programming
4.7
(121 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Natural Language Processing, Analysis, Python Programming, Deep Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Computer Programming
4.6
(128 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Extract, Transform, Load, Natural Language Processing, Analysis, General Statistics, Data Management, Data Analysis, Programming Principles, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis Software, Machine Learning, Algorithms, Deep Learning, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Exploratory Data Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Statistical Programming, Computer Programming
4.5
(246 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Natural Language, Natural Language Processing, Mathematics, Statistical Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Data Analysis, General Statistics, Data Mining, Machine Learning Software, Computer Programming, Language, Machine Learning, Computational Logic, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
4.2
(3.6k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Tensorflow, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Neural Networks, Statistical Programming, Business Psychology, Probability & Statistics, Cloud Computing, Deep Learning, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Entrepreneurship, Language, Applied Machine Learning, Mathematics, Modeling, Linear Algebra, Computer Programming
4.4
(473 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Python Programming, Natural Language Processing, Distributed Computing Architecture, Marketing, Applied Machine Learning, Modeling, Software Engineering, Software, Journalism, Computer Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Computational Thinking, Machine Learning, Software Architecture, Communication, Operating Systems, Deep Learning, Systems Design, Tensorflow, Statistical Programming
4.8
(46 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Natural Language Processing, Analysis, Statistical Programming, Machine Learning, Python Programming, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Programming, Deep Learning
4.7
(94 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Natural Language Processing, Python Programming, Databases, Applied Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Machine Learning, Computer Programming, Deep Learning
4.8
(124 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Text classification is a process of categorizing text into organized sections or groups. Text classifiers use elements of Natural Language Processing (NLP) to structure textual data in fast, cost-effective, and scalable ways. Also known as text categorization or text tagging, this system of text classification is a useful way to analyze textual components and then organize the text according to tags based on its content. Text classification easily pulls insights from data and then uses that data to automate business processes.
It's valuable to learn about text classification because you can understand that unstructured text is everywhere in our online lives. We use unclassified text every day in our emails, chat conversations, and social media interactions. Businesses and others want to know the value that’s in this unstructured text, but it’s hard to extract value from this data unless it’s organized in a certain way. Text classification can organize text by topic, language, and sentiment to filter it by category and use.
Some of the typical careers that use text classification include jobs like a computational linguist, AI machine learning manager, NLP scientist, system design analyst, computer researcher, technical writer, and other similar data roles. Text classification is an emerging field connected to NLP, and job opportunities may come to those with a background in data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning experience. Gaining a better understanding of text classification in these types of jobs may help you to grow in levels within your company or organization.
By taking online courses about text classification, you may learn certain basic protocols of how to analyze emails, spam, video content, and social media posts. You may also learn to recognize certain NLP tasks in your daily work and assess which techniques work best. Learning text classification from online courses could show you the various approaches to the subject—the rule-based approach to text classification, the machine learning approach, or a hybrid combination of both. Taking online courses can help you learn the fundamentals of text classification, which can benefit you with skills and knowledge to help you build your future opportunities in this emerging field.