Free
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Sales, Artificial Neural Networks, Interactive Design, Computer Graphics, User Experience, Computer Programming Tools, General Statistics, Account Management, Other Programming Languages, Computer Programming, Estimation, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Human Computer Interaction, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics
4.5
(79 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Computational Logic, Communication, Accounting, Writing
4.6
(1.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Translation in its basic form refers to the human work or machine automation involved in changing the text of an original document, script, audio recording, or similar source from its original language into another language. Translation helps people understand the words, beliefs, and ideas of other language cultures.
The automated translation of short words and phrases has become more prevalent through machine-based processes in recent years, though human translation of documents and texts is still used to denote the nuances and meanings behind sentences intended by the original writer.
Learning professional translation can show you how to correctly analyze the quality and meaning of content, determine the content's narrative requirements while minimizing word choice risks, and help you to review translation work quality with a careful eye for accuracy. Translation is also important to learn in an intercultural context, as knowing the meanings of different cultures can be helpful for international managers.
Translating content in different formats requires a different touch of handling the words and what they mean. For instance, a car auto manual might be translated differently than a romance novel from one language to another. The human expertise that is brought to these jobs can make a difference to the ultimate end reader.
Becoming a translator for a company or a translation agency is one of the typical careers for someone interested in translation. Other translators work in hospitals, legal settings, event companies, international corporations, and travel companies. Some translators may work solo, setting up their own business. This allows a professional translator to work flexible work hours for a wide variety of clients.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that translation services is an in-demand industry, and is expected to grow some 20% over the next few years.
Taking online courses in translation on Coursera can help you gain experience in professional translation, how translation works in regulated industries like health care, and an overall better understanding of the nature of linguistics, grammar, and thought processes. Using your translation skills can make the requirements of language and the focus on narrative and meaning clearer to you.