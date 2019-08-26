Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Statistics
Indian Statistical Institute
Postgraduate diploma
Offered by Indian Statistical Institute
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
12 months
12 courses
8 to 10 hours per week
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
INR 4,50,000 or USD 6,000
Earn a Postgraduate credential and build skills for a career in applied statistics and quantitative analytics.
In this Postgraduate credential program, you will learn the statistical tools and concepts necessary to make data-driven decisions and advance your career in the fields of applied statistics and quantitative analytics. The program—which leverages expertise used by the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) to train the Indian Statistical Service officers—emphasizes the use of real-world data, including data from governments and international organizations that are available in the public domain. To begin with, you will gain the necessary background for collection, visualization, and analysis of these data for solving real problems. As you advance through the program, you will gain job-ready applied skills and develop experience with in-demand statistical data analysis tools in popular coding platforms like Python and R. You can also acquire skills needed to build, maintain, interpret and improve official databases useful for policy making.
What makes this diploma special?
Learn how to analyze, visualize, and present large data sets The programme is built around official data systems, and you’ll benefit from a 360-degree view into how these systems are built and used, and gain the diverse skills required to develop this understanding. In this programme, you’ll prepare for roles that handle data analytics and applied statistics. You will also learn scientific ways of collecting, managing, and analyzing data.
Start with fundamentals and then choose between two specialized tracks You will start with foundations of statistics, economics, and necessary computing skills leading to a choice between two concentrations of official statistics or data analytics depending on your interest.
Learn with real data from large government projects Work with open databases used in policy and decision-making in public and private sectors. Explore case studies as well as real-life data such as census data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Interact with and learn from globally recognised faculty
ISI functions under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) of the Government of India. You will learn from the same faculty who teach the highly rigorous campus programs at ISI. You will also have the opportunity to learn from experts who handle large data sets to facilitate policy decisions. The regular and guest faculty members, in addition to their teaching and research activities, are also regularly engaged in the training of officers of the Indian Statistical Service.
Career Outcomes
In this programme, you’ll learn data analytics skills and develop your ability to distill information and clearly articulate your findings. You’ll also establish a solid foundation in applied statistics and learn the rigorous principles that guide statistical inference. ISI on-campus graduates consistently go on to succeed as data scientists, analysts, statisticians, software development engineers, researchers, policymakers, and more, and have taken roles with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Dell, JP Morgan & Chase, KPMG, Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung, and others.
About the Program
Admissions
You are eligible for this program if you have a bachelor’s degree and adequate skills in calculus and algebra. You are a good fit if you have an interest in data sets in the public domain.
Academics
In this rigorous programme, you’ll develop a comprehensive understanding of advanced-level theory, methods, and applications of statistics using large data sets in the public domain. You’ll interact with world-class faculty from one of the leading institutions in India and have the opportunity to tailor your studies by choosing a specialization—either Official Statistics or Data Analytics.
Careers
Earning your Postgraduate credential can be an ideal next career step for learners with a mastery of calculus and algebra who have an analytical mindset and would like to take up positions in industry and public sectors. ISI graduates consistently go on to succeed as data scientists, analysts, statisticians, software development engineers, researchers, policymakers, and more, and have taken roles with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Dell, JP Morgan & Chase, KPMG, Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung, and others.
Student Experience
In this online Postgraduate credential program, you’ll interact with our world-class faculty on a weekly basis in real time. Your learning experience will also feature a range of assessments, including quizzes, programming assignments, and reflective exercises. You’ll also benefit from a blend of live and recorded lectures and ample opportunities to get hands-on experience using state of the art tools to analyze real-world data.
About the University
The Indian Statistical Institute is a premiere Indian institution engaged in the teaching and research of statistics, the development of theoretical statistics, and its applications in various natural and social sciences. The institute was declared an institution of national importance in 1959, through an act of Indian parliament. ISI is unique in that it functions directly under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) of the Government of India.
Frequently Asked Questions
