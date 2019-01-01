Profile

Brian Reed

Chairperson of the Department of Clinical Sciences

    Bio

    Dr. Brian C. Reed is a practicing family physician and the Chairperson of the Department of Clinical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine. He completed his undergraduate studies and medical degree at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In 2002, Dr. Reed returned to Houston and joined the faculty group at Baylor College of Medicine and Harris Health System. Dr. Reed held various positions within Baylor and Harris Health System during his 16 year tenure including medical director, Vice Chair, Interim Chairman and Assistant Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care Services. From November 2016 until his transition to U of H in 2018, Dr. Reed worked as a Division Director at Harris County Public Health. He served as one of the lead physicians at the 2017 NRG Hurricane Harvey shelter. Dr. Reed is committed to educating the next generation of health care professionals about the care of the underserved and the social determinants of health.

    Courses

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder