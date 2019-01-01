Dr. Brian C. Reed is a practicing family physician and the Chairperson of the Department of Clinical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine. He completed his undergraduate studies and medical degree at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In 2002, Dr. Reed returned to Houston and joined the faculty group at Baylor College of Medicine and Harris Health System. Dr. Reed held various positions within Baylor and Harris Health System during his 16 year tenure including medical director, Vice Chair, Interim Chairman and Assistant Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care Services. From November 2016 until his transition to U of H in 2018, Dr. Reed worked as a Division Director at Harris County Public Health. He served as one of the lead physicians at the 2017 NRG Hurricane Harvey shelter. Dr. Reed is committed to educating the next generation of health care professionals about the care of the underserved and the social determinants of health.