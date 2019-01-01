Jan Erk previously taught political science at Leiden University until September 2016 and is currently working as Fellow, Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study, (STIAS). He holds a PhD from McGill University in Montréal, Canada. Prior to Leiden University, Dr. Erk has held positions at the University of Toronto in Canada, université catholique de Louvain in Belgium, and Central European University in Budapest, Hungary. He is currently co-editor of the journal Regional and Federal Studies. His work covers the study of federalism and decentralisation – both in the industrialised and developing world. Dr. Erk is a recurring visiting professor at Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia. And in 2014, he was visiting professor as the Faculty of Law, the University of Western Cape, in South Africa.