    Joel S. Blumberg, MD, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Clinical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine. In addition to teaching and caring for patients at the Lone Start Circle of Care UH clinic, he is responsible for helping develop the pediatric curriculum for the College. He has served as a Continuity Clinic course director, and his research has focused on pediatric resident medical education. Dr. Blumberg earned a BA in Psychology and a BS in Zoology from the University of Texas at Austin before attending medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. He completed his pediatric residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

