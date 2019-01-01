Profile

Dr Jorge Blasco Alis

Lecturer in Information Security

    Bio

    Dr Jorge Blasco is a Lecturer within the Information Security Group at Royal Holloway University of London. He obtained his PhD from University Carlos III of Madrid in 2012. His dissertation was focused in the field of information security and insider threats. He is an active Android and iOS app developer with several apps being available in both OS official markets. After obtaining his PhD, Jorge worked as an assistant lecturer in University Carlos III of Madrid. In 2014, he moved to City University London, where he worked as a Research Fellow for two years. His main research interests include mobile malware, covert channels and wearables and IoT security. He has published several research papers in international Conferences and Journals.

    Courses

    Information Security: Context and Introduction

