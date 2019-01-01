"Professor Fowler is the Research Director and a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Houston Law Center’s Health Law & Policy Institute. She holds a BS in International Health from Georgetown University, a JD from the University of Houston Law Center, and is working on completing an MPH with the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health. She conducts multidisciplinary, collaborative research on the ethical, legal, and social implications of health care innovations, including consumer health technologies, novel care delivery models, and public health interventions. Her scholarship appears in social science, bioethics, and legal publications."