Profile

Morten Hartvig Hansen

Professor

Bio

I am a professor in aero-servo-elasticity and dynamics of rotary systems. My area of expertise lies within modal dynamics, aeroelastic stability and control of wind turbines, but I have also a broad knowledge within mathematical modelling, design, validation and certification of wind turbines. I received a PhD with aeroelasticity and nonlinear dynamics from DTU in 1999 and have since then worked with wind turbines at Risø National Laboratory that later merged with DTU. During a one and a half year leave from DTU, I have worked as an advisory engineer at Siemens Wind Power where I have obtained knowledge of the practical challenges in wind turbine design, validation and certification.

Courses

Wind Energy

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder