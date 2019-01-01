Omolola E. Adepoju, PhD, MPH, is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine. She is responsible for teaching evidence-based medicine and research methods, and also serves as the director of research at the Humana Integrated Health Sciences Institute. Her work uses advanced analytics and robust methodologies in uncovering patterns that promote individual and population health outcomes to alleviate cost, quality, and access to care issues in underserved communities. Adepoju earned a Master of Public Health degree from Emory University and a Doctorate in Health Services Research from Texas A&M University.