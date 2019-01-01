Profile

Omar Matuk-Villazon

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics

    Dr. Matuk-Villazon is Director of the MD-MBA Dual Degree Program and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics of the College of Medicine at the University of Houston. He received his medical degree from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in Mexico City and completed a pediatric residency at the University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Health Center. In addition, he earned a master’s in business administration from Rice University. His research interest are focused on the healthcare entrepreneurship and private-academic partnerships with a particular focus on innovation for primary care. He has launched a Direct Primary Care model for the uninsured and works closely with the business community. He is a board-certified pediatrician in Mexico and the U.S. He is actively involved with the health care entrepreneurial community and serves as an advisor and consultant at the TMC Innovation Institute."

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

