William Elder

Professor and Chair of Behavioral and Social Sciences

    Bill Elder, PhD is Professor and Chair of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the UH College of Medicine. Dr. Elder trained in clinical psychology at the UT Southwestern Medical Center and served a fellowship in the Department of Psychiatry at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. He comes to the UH College of Medicine after 20 years of leadership at the University of Kentucky where he was Professor of Family and Community Medicine and Director of Behavioral Health. He is a highly experienced clinician and educational innovator and researcher. Dr. Elder has created biopsychosocial training for learners at all levels and emphasizes relational, comprehensive care of patients. He has conducted federally and foundation funded tertiary clinical research and has served his community locally and led at the national level on medical education.

    Courses

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

