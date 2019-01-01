Raymond J. St. Leger is a Distinguished University Professor at the University of Maryland. He is a recipient of the Universities Distinguished Scholar Teacher Award. St. Leger has published ~ 150 papers on host pathogen interactions, genomics, genetic engineering and the molecular basis for adaptation (one of the “Holy Grails” of evolutionary biology). St. Leger is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Academy of Microbiology and the Royal Entomological Society of London. He has been a consultant to many private and public concerns, including the U.S. State Department and the National Academy of Sciences, and for 20 years has taught courses on general biology, genetics, genomics and genetic engineering.