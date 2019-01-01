Profile

Raymond J. St. Leger

Professor

Bio

Raymond J. St. Leger is a Distinguished University Professor at the University of Maryland. He is a recipient of the Universities Distinguished Scholar Teacher Award. St. Leger has published ~ 150 papers on host pathogen interactions, genomics, genetic engineering and the molecular basis for adaptation (one of the “Holy Grails” of evolutionary biology). St. Leger is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Academy of Microbiology and the Royal Entomological Society of London. He has been a consultant to many private and public concerns, including the U.S. State Department and the National Academy of Sciences, and for 20 years has taught courses on general biology, genetics, genomics and genetic engineering.

Courses

Genes and the Human Condition (From Behavior to Biotechnology)

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder