Gretchen Laue has twenty five years of experience leading and directing projects throughout the state of California that bring together K-12 and University faculty to improve student achievement in under performing communities. In January 2000, she was recognized in the Governor’s State of the State address as the lead architect of “the most ambitious and most effective teacher-training initiative ever launched….” In 2007 Laue founded the Community Service Organization History Project (CSO) with former CSO leaders Gilbert Padilla, Herman Gallegos, Louis Zarate and Alex Zermeno, to document the history of the Community Service Organization and capture the stories of the pioneers whose work in the 1940s and 1950s marked the beginning of the Chicano civil rights movement.