Dursun Delen

    Dr. Dursun Delen is the holder of Spears Endowed Chair in Business Administration, Patterson Family Endowed Chair in Business Analytics, Director of Research for the Center for Health Systems Innovation, and Regents Professor of Management Science and Information Systems in the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University (OSU). Dr. Delen has over 30 years of experience in analytics both as a business consultant and university professor. Prior to his academic tenure, he worked for a privately-owned research and consultancy company as a research scientist for five years, during which he led a number of decision support, information systems and advanced analytics related research projects funded by federal agencies including DoD, NASA, NIST and DoE. Dr. Delen has published more than 150 peer-reviewed articles and 11 books/textbooks. He is often invited to national and international conferences for keynote addresses, and companies for consultancy engagements on topics related to business analytics, data science, data/text mining, and knowledge management. He regularly serves as chair for tracks and minitracks at various business analytics and information systems conferences. Currently, he is serving on more than a dozen journal editorial boards as editor-in-chief, senior editor, associate editor, and editorial board member. He is the recipient of several research and teaching awards including the prestigious Fulbright scholar, regents distinguished teacher and researcher, and Big Data mentor awards.

    Natural Language Processing and Capstone Assignment

    Intro to Analytic Thinking, Data Science, and Data Mining

    Cluster Analysis, Association Mining, and Model Evaluation

    Predictive Modeling, Model Fitting, and Regression Analysis

