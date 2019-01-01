I come from Greece. I am a Phd student in the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS) of the Erasmus University of Rotterdam. I have obtained a bachelor and master degree in Economics and Political Science with a specialization in the subject of the macroeconomic effects of financialisation and its relationship with the increase in the emergence of global financial crises. UK, France, Greece and the Netherlands have been, until now, among the places of my teaching and research experience.