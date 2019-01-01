After first experiences in project finance and interest rate derivatives, Charles joined the Graduate Programme of SG in 2007. He had the opportunity to gain experience in M&A, DCM and Acquisition Finance during this 2-year rotation programme. He then joined the Strategic and Acquisition Finance team, advising large corporates on their capital structure, in particular in the context of transforming M&A transactions, and executing acquisition finance deals. He has been working in Market Risk Advisory for 3 years now, advising large corporate on their FX and interest rate risk management, with a focus on the hedging of large M&A transactions.