Profile

Vincent Montrichard

Vice President – Export Finance Africa

    Bio

    Vincent Montrichard started his career in 2008 with Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking as credit analyst within the SG branch in London and then in Paris. He was successively in charge of various portfolios of clients including, Commodities, Oil & Gas as well as Financial Institutions. In 2015, Vincent joined the Africa team of the Export Finance department of Société Générale. He had leading roles in originating and closing loans for Africa in these past years. Vincent graduated in 2007 with a diploma in strategy and financial analysis from the IAE of Rennes in France - Institut d’Administion des Entreprises

    Courses

    Global Financing Solutions (by EDHEC and Société Générale)

