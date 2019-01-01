Profile

Jérôme Deflesselles

Head of Renewable Energy Europe

    Jérôme has joined SGCIB in 1995 in the Real Estate Structured Finance department where he was responsible for arranging European cross border tax leases and asset based financing. In 1998, he joined the Corporate Finance Group where he has been active in the luxury and retail sectors. In 2004, he came back to Structured Finance and has been mandated to launch the Renewable Energy finance team. Since then, the team has been very active and has today an extensive track record in financial advisory and in project financing with a large footprint in wind on-shore and offshore, in solar, in biomass and in waste to energy. Jérôme is board member of the French Wind Association (France Energie Eolienne) Jérôme is graduated from Ecole Supérieure d’Ingénieurs en Electronique et Electrotechnique (ESIEE) and from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC).

    Global Financing Solutions (by EDHEC and Société Générale)

