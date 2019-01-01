Laurent Mitaty started his career at SG in 1999 within the Real Estate Finance group. Since joining the Global Finance Division 16 years ago, he has been working on all kind of securitisation programs for public ABS issuance or private financings via SG sponsored conduits. As Deputy Global Head of the Asset Backed Products Division, Laurent supervises primarily (i) the securitisation program for all corporates and financial institutions being clients of the bank and (ii) ABP market engineering activities to support the ABP trading platforms globally. Laurent graduated from the EDHEC Business School and the London School of Economics (L.S.E.).