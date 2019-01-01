Mary Ales MBA, FACEHP is the Executive Director of Interstate Postgraduate Medical Association (IPMA), a position she has held for the past 17 years. IPMA is a 104 year old not for profit association focused on advancing lifelong learning to improve patient care and the value of health care. Through partnerships with other organizations, Mary has designed and implemented medical education and performance improvement projects that leverage technology and people resources in educational solutions. Her experience in technology, project management, professional development, and quality allows her to bring together diverse stakeholders seeking common outcomes.