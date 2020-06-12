Steven Starks, M.D., FAPA is clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine. His interests lie in understanding the cultural and social effects of mental health conditions on patients, families and communities. He has designed programs that integrate mental health practice into home-based care, long-term care and primary care practice settings to ensure individuals with mental health and substance use disorders receive compassionate and effective psychiatric care and treatment. He serves UH College of Medicine departments of clinical services and behavioral and social sciences with roles in education, curriculum development and community partnerships. He has a passion for mental health advocacy and serving individuals and communities that have been marginalized and made vulnerable by social and institutional factors. In addition to medical training, he has completed formal trainings in health equity and health policy.