Profile

Steven Starks, M.D. , FAPA

Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine

    Bio

    Steven Starks, M.D., FAPA is clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine. His interests lie in understanding the cultural and social effects of mental health conditions on patients, families and communities. He has designed programs that integrate mental health practice into home-based care, long-term care and primary care practice settings to ensure individuals with mental health and substance use disorders receive compassionate and effective psychiatric care and treatment. He serves UH College of Medicine departments of clinical services and behavioral and social sciences with roles in education, curriculum development and community partnerships. He has a passion for mental health advocacy and serving individuals and communities that have been marginalized and made vulnerable by social and institutional factors. In addition to medical training, he has completed formal trainings in health equity and health policy.

    Courses

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder