Tammy has worked in the computer industry for more than 30 years. She started out coding applications in ADA and decided a change was needed. Oracle hired her in the Database Support Organization 25 years ago and she has been involved with database releases since version 6.0.36. Tammy has been a product manager supporting Recovery Manager (RMAN), database backup and recovery, database auditing, Oracle Audit Vault, Oracle Database Firewall, and Oracle Database Appliance. She now focuses on Exadata Cloud Service, Exadata Cloud at Customer, and Database Cloud Services.