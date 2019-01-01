Sachin Pikle is a Product Strategy Director at Oracle working on Serverless and Functions as a Service. Previously, he was a product manager for Oracle Microservices, Oracle Cloud Machine, and Oracle Exalogic. He has over 20 years of experience spanning product management, technology consulting and application delivery. Prior to joining Oracle, he worked on large application development projects for clients like Walmart, Westpac, American Express, JP Morgan and more. He also founded and managed an online eCommerce startup. He is a technical reviewer of the book Microservices for Modern Commerce published by O'Reilly Media in October 2016.