Matt Kata played baseball professionally for 14 seasons, including 5 seasons in the majors. His career highlights include playing second base in Randy Johnson’s perfect game and batting 1.000 off of Mariano Rivera (1-1!). Matt is driven to positively impact youth sports through development and education. As a high school and youth coach and former Manager of Youth Baseball Development and Initiatives for the Cleveland Guardians, Matt has helped young players improve their baseball skills and incorporated analytics to build career skills that translate beyond the game of baseball.