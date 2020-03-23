KW
Jul 11, 2019
Innovative teacher and course. Learned how to make a youtube video beside the data science challenge. On the whole specialization, very comprehensive and set me up to want to delve further next.
SS
Jan 13, 2019
I liked the peer-graded environment.\n\nLike the final submission requirements. That's really helps in aquiring the skills like presentation skills, Documentation skills, project mangement
By Jérémie B•
Mar 23, 2020
I liked the three previous courses, but not this one.
Being obligated to make a Youtube video and other useless documents that nobody will care about is a loss of time and not necessarily efficient to learn and improve (at least not every learner will like this approach and benefit from it).
There is nothing really new compared to the previous courses.
Not much work by the teachers: almost no videos, the texts are not very well written and not so interesting.
The only good thing is that the course summarizes various aspects of data analysis.
By Farzan B•
Nov 16, 2018
Good ending to the data science certification but Foursquare API is really limited...
By P•
Oct 7, 2018
Capstone project is really rewarding and gives an opportunity to apply all the knowledge gained in this specialization. Peer review grading had some teething issues but Romeo made sure it all worked at the end! Big thanks to all instructors
By Riku S•
Feb 7, 2019
Hands-on work with a topic of choice. You have to get and prepare data for a problem, analyze the data, preprocess it and create machine learning models and deep learning models with the data, and present the results in an understandable way. You even have to make a presentational video (which was not much into my liking).
By Ted H•
Oct 13, 2019
I had lots of fun doing the Capstone. The teaching was all about following a good process, but for the project (which was 95% of the course) you could go in any direction you like. I suspect I went overboard with the project, but it was a great chance to dig deep. Think of this as an opportunity to build your resume with a high-quality work-product that can be seen by future employers.
By Daniel T•
Jun 16, 2019
I loved this course. It forced me to think. It forced me to revisit all of the previous courses. It forced me outside of my comfort zone, and into my true learning zone.
By Wilton T•
Jan 7, 2019
The capstone was a great way to put together and reinforce all the skills that we had learned.
By Dmitry B•
Jan 11, 2019
The project was fun and interesting to work on. I would be happy to see more peer-reviewed exercises as the requirements are rather loose and that would be helpful to learn other people's perspectives.
By Pierre-Matthieu P•
Dec 31, 2019
I really enjoyed this capstone project. I got my hands dirty on a real usecase and the framework provided by the instructors really helped. My only regret is that I had to rush things a bit at the end and my final deliverables were not as good as they could have been with a little more polish. But then, living with deadlines is also a skill every professional must learn.
By praveen t•
Apr 30, 2020
This course has imparted almost all required skillsets required for implementing Datascience related scalable solution in any organization. It helped me a lot in understanding the key checklist that needs to be pen down before taking architectural decision and defining pipeline for ML solution. Appreciate the trainers to come up with such training excercise
By Giovani N•
Nov 28, 2019
The course offers to student the opportunity of improving the skills in development solutions using tradicional machine learning and using Deep Learning. Moreover the student can learn to project data science solutions.
By Jozeene B•
Jan 22, 2019
Very in-depth. I did not have a chance to take full advantage because I was hurrying to use up my IBM voucher. But I wish I had taken more time, to go more in-depth with my project.
Thank you so much!
By K. Y W•
Jul 12, 2019
By Shakti s•
Jan 14, 2019
By Muyanja S Z•
Jan 21, 2020
This is data crunching, varied machine learning model exploring, training, testing, validating and deployment course. What a goldmine for both novices and seasoned and initiated!
By Vlad T•
Mar 18, 2019
Like that course. It combine all you skills in a one project. It is very helpful for the understanding why and how ML can help for the business. Personal thanks for Romeo Kienzler!
By Jose L R•
Jan 28, 2019
I find this course enlightening, simple to follow and a bit challenging! I feel much more confident in my Advanced Data Science skills after this course.
By Edmond L•
Jan 29, 2021
Capstone is well done. There are some problem on review process, for some people is hard to understand the relationship between form and content
By Renzo G•
Mar 20, 2020
The freedom in the assingment you gain by selectign an open dataset is much appreciated and invaluable! Helps you to jump into the water!
By Bruno N•
Jun 4, 2019
A great exercice, taking into account not producing models, but also elements on the process to drive a data science project.
By Nawas N•
Jul 7, 2020
Through this captone project, I have learnt how to translate knowledge I have acquired in data science into tangible things.
By Rorisang S•
Mar 29, 2020
Great way to boost confidence in my newly acquired skills. The video is a great way to revise what you have learnt.
By Eugene N•
Jun 3, 2020
This was quite enriching as I was able to perform data science analysis with the help of Pyspark and Tensorflow
By Likhith C•
Apr 20, 2020
This course will give a complete knowledge on different things involved in Data science.
By Jose A S D L•
Oct 7, 2019
It is a great course to prove how much you know about data science and machine learning